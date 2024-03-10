Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 913 Average PT from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 913 ($11.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TPK opened at GBX 728.20 ($9.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 771.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 785.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 5,735.29%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

