Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $689.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

