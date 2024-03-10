Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Tripadvisor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the travel company will earn $1.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

