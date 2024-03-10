Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.68

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 136483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $661.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

