Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells $34,815.97 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $19.67 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

