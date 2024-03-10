Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells $34,815.97 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of TYRA opened at $19.67 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.
A number of research firms have commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
