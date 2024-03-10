Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $39,945,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.48.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $540.22 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $563.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.16.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

