Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $15.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTI opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $494.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

