University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and State Street (NYSE:STT) Head to Head Review

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A State Street 10.59% 11.86% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A State Street $18.37 billion 1.19 $1.94 billion $5.49 13.19

Volatility and Risk

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for University Bancorp and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 2 6 4 0 2.17

State Street has a consensus target price of $81.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

State Street beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds, UCITS, hedge funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

