Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on VAL. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
