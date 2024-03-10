Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAL. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Valaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Valaris by 184.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.