VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 170,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,430 put options.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,894,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

