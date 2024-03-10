VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 170,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,430 put options.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $239.14.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
