Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $101,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

