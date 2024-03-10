Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $345.41

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $345.41 and last traded at $345.40, with a volume of 141518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

