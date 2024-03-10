Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $93,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $288.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

