Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $232.63

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $232.63 and last traded at $232.49, with a volume of 30708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

