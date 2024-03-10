Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

VSTM stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

