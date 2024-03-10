Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,963 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Verisk Analytics worth $110,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.89 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,746 shares of company stock worth $1,148,862. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.