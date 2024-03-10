Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,594 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Vertiv worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vertiv by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.8 %

VRT opened at $69.37 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

