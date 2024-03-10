Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,446,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,468 shares.The stock last traded at $17.27 and had previously closed at $18.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

