Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.08. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

