Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.45 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

