Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $58.89. Approximately 1,596,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,195,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

Specifically, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Vistra Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.