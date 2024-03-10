Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Earnings Beat

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 98,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 270,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $387,843.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,745 shares of company stock worth $1,804,920. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vital Farms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $853.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

