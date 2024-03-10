VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $2,265,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 54.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 253,750 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in VIZIO by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 220,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.14. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.84%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

