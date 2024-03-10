W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $355,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $970.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $908.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

