Walter Rusnak Acquires 1,500 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $17,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathfinder Bancorp

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.