Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

