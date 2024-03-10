Wells Fargo & Company Raises Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $11.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

