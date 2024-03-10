Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.02.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
