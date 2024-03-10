Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

