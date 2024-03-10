Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Wingstop worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 4.5 %

Wingstop stock opened at $353.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.51. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $375.32.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

