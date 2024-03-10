WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 28,097 shares.The stock last traded at $69.27 and had previously closed at $69.06.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.