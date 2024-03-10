Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $10.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 311,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,550,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,901,000 after purchasing an additional 267,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $797.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

