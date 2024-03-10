Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.30

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.30 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 47901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

