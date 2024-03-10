Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.50. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Workhorse Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

