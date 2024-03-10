Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.47% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WH opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.