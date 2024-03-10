Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $104,825.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,562.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $104,825.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,562.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $324,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $139,242.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,631 shares of company stock worth $2,959,847. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

