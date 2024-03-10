Yatsen Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 18th (NYSE:YSG)

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of YSG opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.17. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yatsen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Yatsen by 355.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 787,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 614,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yatsen by 131.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

