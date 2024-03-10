Zacks Research Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

