11,292 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anika Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

