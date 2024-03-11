12,000 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

