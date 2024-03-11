18,274 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.