18,589 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.