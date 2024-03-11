2,059 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $186.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

