21,608 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ares Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.1 %

ARES opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

