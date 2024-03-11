21,802 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Our Latest Report on BANC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.