2,250 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kadant by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $327.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

