2,273 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.