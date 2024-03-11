24,461 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

