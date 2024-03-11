27,230 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,746,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 123,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.86. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

