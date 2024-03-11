30,265 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $5,258,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 35.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TransUnion by 45.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 553,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.2 %

TRU stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

