31,481 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.